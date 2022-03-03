Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.68. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,419 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.40. 1,000,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,703. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

