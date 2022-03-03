Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

