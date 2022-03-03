HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in February

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

