Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

