Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of CVE:HVT remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,948. Harvest One Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Harvest One Cannabis alerts:

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.