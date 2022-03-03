Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter.
Shares of CVE:HVT remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,948. Harvest One Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.