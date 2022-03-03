Brokerages Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT at $50.00

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 81,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.