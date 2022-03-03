The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives $2,155.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,155.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.85) to GBX 2,160 ($28.98) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 21,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,967. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.