JulSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $1.08 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. JulSwap has a market cap of $10.72 million and $1.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

