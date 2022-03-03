CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

