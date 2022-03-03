ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

