Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 157,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

