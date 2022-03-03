Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GCTAY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 157,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
