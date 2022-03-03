Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 183.3%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $$79.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

