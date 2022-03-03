Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 183.3%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Shares of Eurazeo stock remained flat at $$79.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Eurazeo has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $92.43.
About Eurazeo
