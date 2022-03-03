Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Focusrite to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOCIF remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Focusrite has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

