Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,349.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market cap of $7.43 million and $80,349.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $166.97 or 0.00395659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.29 or 0.06647497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,284.60 or 1.00198748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,518 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

