$157.78 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will report sales of $157.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $158.30 million. Bill.com reported sales of $59.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $588.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.48 million to $600.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $791.46 million, with estimates ranging from $740.94 million to $855.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $15.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.58. 2,362,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,136. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.87.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,266,006 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.