Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

