WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.13 billion-$19.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.90 billion.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.92. 307,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,028. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $79.10 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

