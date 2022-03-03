KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the January 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KOSÉ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,961. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.
