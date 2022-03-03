GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS GRRB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.86%.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

