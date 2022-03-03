Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the January 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

HZNOF remained flat at $$6.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HZNOF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.