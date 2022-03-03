Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $37.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

