Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 183,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

