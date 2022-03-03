Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after buying an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,258,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.48. The company had a trading volume of 183,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
