Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 124,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,441. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

