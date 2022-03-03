Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 181 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 311,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

