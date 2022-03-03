Brokerages Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) PT at $430.00

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $430.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VACNY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

