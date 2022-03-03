Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Post $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Banco Santander-Chile posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 839,383 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 447,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,395. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

