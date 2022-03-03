Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 698,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,003. The company has a market cap of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,322,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.