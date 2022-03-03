Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $162.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 605,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,637. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.