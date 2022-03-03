Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $162.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
