ThreeFold (TFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $104,568.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $104,568.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00212737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00185122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.96 or 0.06663922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001879 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.