Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in February

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the January 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,035.0 days.

OTCMKTS NPEGF traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

About Nippon Electric Glass (Get Rating)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

