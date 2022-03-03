Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in February

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYCOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,014. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mydecine Innovations Group (MYCOF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.