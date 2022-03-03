Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in February

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYCOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,014. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

