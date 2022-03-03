JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.25

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €37.25 ($41.85) and last traded at €37.60 ($42.25), with a volume of 12313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($44.27).

Several research firms have weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $560.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.13.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.