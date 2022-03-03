Foundation Resource Management Inc. Purchases 236,090 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,090 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

CVX traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The firm has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

