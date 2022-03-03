Analysts Set George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT at $163.83

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.03. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245. George Weston has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

