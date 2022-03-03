Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.34).

WKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($13.15) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.09) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.95) to GBX 920 ($12.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.99) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

LON WKP traded down GBX 51 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting GBX 688 ($9.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,127. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 688 ($9.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 979 ($13.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 847.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

