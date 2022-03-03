Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE HMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,639,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 409,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

