CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CNP traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

