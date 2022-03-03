Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $31.26. 628,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,836,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 222,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

