Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

