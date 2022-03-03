Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.80

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.02) to GBX 3,544 ($47.55) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,216.87.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.