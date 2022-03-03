Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 515013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,635.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

