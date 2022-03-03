Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Drops By 79.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $65.01. 18,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

