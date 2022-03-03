Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Drops By 66.7%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($30.34) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

