GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $406,957.04 and $1,124.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,562.08 or 1.00176601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00079852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00261370 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00013219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001348 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

