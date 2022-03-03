Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $49.20

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.