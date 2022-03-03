Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 2,680 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $18,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 4,485,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.00.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
