Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 11,819,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

