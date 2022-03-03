Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Sells $134,270.41 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $134,270.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 213,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 3,433.32% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

