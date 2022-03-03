Scott Lish Sells 5,100 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 519,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 198,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

