Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 16,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

